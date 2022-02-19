Traffic Alert Update: Crash on Hwy 78 Saturday was result of U-Haul trailer detaching and traveling into oncoming traffic

Update

The crash on GA 10, (Highway 78) west of Cedar Ridge Road at about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, Feb. 19, 2022, was the result of a U-Haul trailer that was being towed detaching from the vehicle and traveling into oncoming traffic.

According to Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Cal Barton, Joshua Ellis, 41, of Monroe was traveling west on GA 10 in the right lane in a Jeep Wrangler with a 12′ enclosed U-Haul trailer attached.

“A short distance west of the Alcovy River bridge (bridge after Cedar Ridge Road), the trailer for unknown reasons detached from (the vehicle). The trailer veered to the left, crossing the median into the eastbound lanes,” Barton said. The trailer struck a GMC Arcadia that was traveling in the right lane east on GA 10 in its front and left side. The GMC was driven by Weldon Butler, 73, of Monroe.

Barton said after impact, Ellis was able to maintain control and travel to a controlled rest in the median.

“(GMC) began to overturn, continuing east to a final rest in the eastbound lanes along with the trailer,” Barton said. The driver was transported to Piedmont Walton by ambulance with minor injuries.

Barton said the driver of the Jeep was not injured. He was cited for unsecured load. The eastbound lanes of Ga. 10 were shut down for a short time to clear the wreck.

Update

Highway 78 E has been re-opened following crash

Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Cedar Ridge Road at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to Walton WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League, one of the vehicles involved was towing a U-haul trailer. He confirmed that the road was re-opened at about 10:30 a.m.

League said one patient was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Initial Story

Just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2021, Walton County Sheriff’s Office advised that Highway 78 East at Cedar Ridge will be blocked for next few hours due to a motor vehicle crash.

Avoid the area. Details will follow when available