Traffic light on Hwy 78 at Publix on Loganville City Council meeting agenda Monday

The City of Loganville will have its May 2021 City Council Work Session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. One item on the agenda for discussion is a traffic light on Highway 78 at the entrance to the Loganville Town Center Shopping Center where the Loganville Publix is located.

“The light would utilize the road between Chili’s and Starbuck’s and the entrance to the Publix shopping center across the street,” said Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville. “We had a zoom meeting with GDOT officials Friday and they were open to the idea of partnering with the city on the project.”

Schwartz said more data analysis needs to be done, however, before anything can be finalized. There is some support for the traffic light among Loganville citizens who have long complained about the difficulty in getting out of the shopping center in traffic, especially for anybody turning left, but others believe the light would be too close to the traffic light at the Logan Drive entrance in front of the Home Depot.

Proposed traffic light at entrance to Loganville Town Center. Map via Google Earth.

The full agenda for Monday night’s meeting follows. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ

COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Lisa Newberry

• Case #R21-001 – Storage Cap Loganville, LP c/o Anderson Tate & Carr, P.C. – Rezone

4.53 acres from CH to LI – Hwy 78 / Hwy 20 – Climate Control Storage Facility

• Case #R21-004 – 412 Conyers Road, LLC – Rezone .85 acres from R16 to CH – Office

Space

• Reduce Gravel Lot Size

• Shortening Terms of Building Permit

• Planning Commission

• Updates / Reports

b) Finance / Economic Development – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger • Walton County BOE Ga Power Light Reimbursement – $14,233.78

• Pitney Bowes Contract (postage machine) – $459.78 quarterly

• Updates / Reports

c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland

• Hurst Extrication Tools – $31,559.38 (+shipping)

• Updates / Reports

d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall • 2022 CDBG Grant Resolution

• Repair to Wemco Influent Pump – $9,894.14

• HWY 78/Publix Red Light

• Updates / Reports

e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Linda Dodd

• Updates / Reports

f) Human Resources – Chairman Danny Ford

• Updates / Reports

II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

• Walton County IGA – West Walton Park for Independence Celebration

• City of Snellville IGA – Stage Usage for Independence Celebration

• Updates / Reports

III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

• Updates / Reports IV. ADJOURNMENT