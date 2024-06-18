Traffic pacing for blasting scheduled Tuesday and Friday on I-85N 



Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor CMES will continue conducting rock blasting today and Friday afternoon for the construction of new interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road. Traffic Pacing will be performed on I-85 NB from Mile post 110 Old Peachtree Road to Mile Post 111 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road. Traffic pacing will impact all northbound lanes so motorist should reduce speeds approaching the area.



WHEN: The traffic pacing will occur this afternoon June 18, 2024 and Friday, June 21, 2024 beginning at 1:30 p.m. and continues until 2 p.m.



WHERE: This operation will impact all northbound lanes on I-85 at Mile posts 110–111.

The traffic will stop during this time. Motorist should slow down in advance of this work area. Delays expected, consider alternate routes

Advisory: Exact times may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

