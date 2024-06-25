Traffic Pacing Scheduled for Northbound Traffic on I-85 During Blasting

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor CMES will be conducting rock blasting this week for the continued construction of new interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road. Traffic Pacing will be performed on I-85 NB from Mile post 110 Old Peachtree Road to Mile Post 111 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.



WHEN: The traffic pacing will occur on Tuesday and Friday afternoon, June 25 and 28, 2024 beginning at 1:30 p.m. and continues until 2 p.m.



WHERE: This operation will impact all northbound lanes on I-85 at Mile posts 110–111.

Delays will occur. Slow down when approaching work zone areas. Consider alternate routes during this timeframe.

Advisory: Exact times may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

