Traffic Shift for SR 10 in Clark County scheduled for Oct. 5

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor Georgia Bridge & Concrete LLC announced the upcoming shift eastbound traffic to the newly built bridge will occur on Thursday, Oct.5, 2023 weather permitting. Traffic will shift eastbound onto the new eastbound bridge of SR 10 loop.

The new bridge will continue to have one lane of traffic going eastbound. Single lane traffic will continue onto the right lane of the bridge (outside lane with shoulder). Work will continue in the median between the two bridges. There will be new lane lines drawn and new barriers installed that day. Anticipating long delays.

This change will set up the project for completion. Delays are anticipated and motorists are urged to consider alternate routes.

NOTE: Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, watch for workers, and always pay attention to traffic signals.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

