Traffic shift on SR 10 Wednesday to reopen Old Hull Road in Athens

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge and Concrete LLC are shifting both eastbound and westbound traffic on State Route (SR) 10 to the new westbound bridge. Once the traffic is shifted, Old Hill Road will be reopened upon completion of striping.

WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m..

WHERE: Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be shifted onto the newly built westbound bridge. Traffic will remain in one lane westbound.

WHY: This dual bridge replacement project has completed the new westbound bridge and is commencing to the next stage. The old westbound bridge will be removed and work on the new eastbound bridge will then begin. Expect delays.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.