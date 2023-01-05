Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia.

WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be scheduled is Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

WHERE: The current signal located at the intersection of Old Jennings Mill Road and SR 10/Atlanta Highway will be deactivated and the new signal at New Jennings Road and Atlanta Highway will be activated.

WHY: This project relocates Jennings Mill Road and its intersection with US 78/SR 10 (Atlanta Highway) 500 ft to the east to provide additional spacing between the northbound SR 10 Loop exit ramp. The project has been designed in conjunction with the future project PI 122890- which will provide improvements to US 78/SR 10 (Atlanta Highway) and the US 78/SR 10 (Atlanta Highway) / SR 10 Loop interchange.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.