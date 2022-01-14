Traffic split on SR 11/US 129 in Hall County begins Monday in Gainesville

Traffic shift change

Hall County, Ga. -Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners, Pittman Construction is preparing to split traffic on SR 11/US 129/Athens Hwy from Blackstock Rd to Gillsville Hwy in Gainesville, splitting northbound and southbound traffic. There will only be one lane each direction. Once final asphalt is placed, all four lanes will be opened.

The traffic split will begin Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, putting traffic in permanent alignment. Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors.

ADVISORY: Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through this work zone. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for 511GA with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)