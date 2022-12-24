Transform 285/400 Improvement Project | Bi-Weekly Update December 23, 2022

Current Status: Reconstruction progress continues at three critical mainline Interstate 285 bridges. Three lanes in each direction remain open during the daytime hours with additional closures in the nighttime hours and on weekends.

***HOLIDAY LANE CLOSURE RESTRICTIONS – NO CLOSURES***

Thursday, December 22, 5 a.m. through Monday, December 26, 5 a.m.

Saturday, December 31, 5 a.m. through Monday, January 2, 5 a.m.

Work This Week:

Beam placements for all bridges are still underway.The I-285 eastbound off-ramp to Roswell Road closed Friday, Dec. 16 for emergency repair work. A temporary ramp opened Saturday, Dec. 17 from I-285 eastbound to Roswell Road. The location of the exit has been moved to the east closer to the Roswell Road overcrossing.

I-285 traffic is moving through the work zone without major disruptions. Georgia DOT encourages motorists to use extreme caution in this area.

What Drivers Should Expect:

The traveling public should expect disruptions to daily commutes and driving routines and should prepare for delays on I-285. Motorists should leave earlier, utilize navigation apps to select alternate routes, and consider alternative commute options through Georgia Commute Options. Drivers continuing to utilize I-285 should pay attention and use caution through the work zone.

Week of December 26Tis the season..to slow down and avoid distractions on I-285.

With the holidays in full swing and more traffic on the roadways, @gadeptoftrans is asking the public to buckle up, stay off the phone, and #drivealert.



We will continue to update our stakeholders, the traveling public, first responders, and the media. Updates will post every other Friday on our dedicated web page for the lane closures. Check the GDOT social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for the latest updates