Transforming Gwinnett Transportation informational and fun event Saturday, Oct. 29

The community is invited to join the Transforming Gwinnett Transportation event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenora Park Pavillion.

There you will be able to learn about all the services that Gwinnett Transportation provides to residents. The family can also enjoy food, music, giveaways, treats, and displays. Kids will also enjoy gift-or-treat, touch-a-tractor, face painting, games, and prizes.

The event is free and open to all ages. For more details, visit GwinnettTransportation.com