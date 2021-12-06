Tree is lit, parade is done, and Loganville is now ready for Christmas

The Christmas season showed up in Loganville Saturday. first with the annual Shop with a Hero at Walmart and ending with the annual Christmas Parade, the lighting the Christmas Tree on the Town Green and Santa stopping by to visit with some excited children. The city’s Christmas parade is one of the longest standing holiday traditions in Loganville and this year it was again combined with the lighting of the Christmas tree. Entrants did not have to pay anything to participate in the parade, but brought non-perishable food donations to benefit Shepherd’s Staff Ministries.

Photo gallary below from the event are courtesy of Kristy Daniel.

There are always years that are challenging for some families around the holidays, but probably none more so than the last couple of years, so the annual Shop with a Hero was an important way for public safety officials to show their compassionate side. Shop with a Hero is organized by Church at the Grove in conjunction with local public safety departments and other sponsors, including Walmart. The annual Shop with a Hero project is organized for children who might be financially in need but also who have not had a positive experience with members of public safety in the past and and might be considered at risk. Funds are received through donations and funds raised through such things as Boot Drives by fire officials.