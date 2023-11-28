TRIAD Friday, Dec. 1 in Loganville to feature the Bold Springs Mens Trio

The last TRIAD for 2023 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 1, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville!

Janice Tribble reminds everybody that this is a “great time for fun and fellowship! They serve a delicious breakfast beginning at 9 am. Come join us and wish all your friends a very Merry Christmas!”

“We have some great entertainment planned for you this month, The Bold Spring Mens Trio,” Tribble said. “Jerry Bowen, Chris Gallman, Bruce Watts, accompanied by pianist Judy Rupard and base guitarist Bob Rupard. You don’t want to miss this.”

“Thank you to The Retreat for hosting TRIAD and the great breakfast they serve at 9 a.m. You can meet people, make friends and enjoy the fellowship,”

The Retreat of Loganville is located at 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive in Loganville.

On the first Friday of every month, local senior citizens gather in the community room at the Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation) for the Walton County TRIAD meeting. This gives law enforcement the opportunity to meet with seniors and brief them on what is going on in the community and address some of their safety concerns. City and county officials also give an update on items of interest to residents – and breakfast is served.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

