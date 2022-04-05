TRIAD monthly breakfast and community meetings now back on track post COVID-19

The monthly TRIAD S.A.L.T. meeting in Loganville for senior citizens in the community resumed April 1, 2022 for the first time in more than two years and Piedmont Walton fielded the first speaker to get things back up and running. Coffee, juice and a tasty breakfast was once again served to those in attendance.

Chairman of the Walton County S.A.L.T. TRIAD Pat Pippin Walson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Keith Brooks First TRIAD meeting in two years took place at The Retreat in Loganville Community Room on April 1, 2022.

On the first Friday of every month, local senior citizens gather in the community room at the Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation) for the Walton County S.A.L.T. TRIAD meeting. S.A.L.T., which stands for Seniors and Law Enforcement, gives law enforcement the opportunity to meet with seniors and brief them on what is going on in the community and address some of their safety concerns. City and county officials also give an update on items of interest to residents – and breakfast is served.

The event has been on a necessary coronavirus hiatus since the shutdown began in 2020, but the folks at the Retreat in Loganville managed to make good use of the time. Some major improvements have been made to the Community Room giving it a warm welcoming look with a bar and lounge area for the residents of the independent living cottages at the Retreat.

TRIAD was the subject of a feature in one of the previous issues of Walton Living Magazine. To read the history of how it came to Walton County and what it offers seniors in the community, click or tap on this link.