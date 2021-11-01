Trick or Treat on Main Street in Loganville did not disappoint

The 24th annual Trick or Treat on Main Street in Loganville is in the history books and, as in previous years, it was well supported by the community.

“Under cloudy skies and misting rain, this event came off as another great event,” said Skip Baliles, Loganville’s mayor-elect. “Thirty seven vendors are out, with many mascots, to treat hundreds of kids with some Halloween Fun and candy. Our usual, the DJ shared his uplifting music mixed in with great Georgia vs. Florida scores to the applause of the crowds.”

Baliles went on to thank all of our vendors who came out to provide an extraordinary treat for the kids of Walton County which took place on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, as well as all the moms and dads who made it a family affair.

Photo gallery courtesy of Jamie Dempsey and the Loganville Legacy Lions Club.