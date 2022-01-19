Tristan Rudisail, of Loganville, completes FROG Week at UNG

Thirty-one freshmen completed FROG Week this January, navigating a series of physical challenges and learning activities that allowed them to transition to a military lifestyle in UNG’s Corps of Cadets. (Photo by Clark Leonard | UNG):

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/18/2022)– Tristan Rudisail of Loganville, Georgia, was one of 31 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Jan. 4-8.

FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen.

Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve each year.

