Troy University announces local students on Provost’s List for Fall Semester/Term 2

TROY, AL (01/09/2024)– TROY is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2023-2024 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Noelle Penvose of Loganville, GA

Anita Davis of Loganville, GA

