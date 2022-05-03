Trust Heating and Air in Loganville seeks full-time HVAC technician

Trust Heating and Air in Loganville has an opening for a full-time, experienced HVAC technician. Details are given below.
Salary
$60,000 – $90,000 a year
Job Type
Full-time
Qualifications
- High school or equivalent
- Driver’s License
Benefits
Health insurance
401(k)
401(k) matching
Minimum two weeks of vacation pay
Bonus opportunities
Paid holidays
Full Job Description
We are looking for an Experienced HVAC Technician to join our team! You will service, repair, and may occasionally install heating and air conditioning systems. Are you tired of not being appreciated or being treated like part of the team and just a number. Do you feel like you are not being paid what you are worth? We get it!! That is why we were created. We wanted a place where everyone has fun, makes money, puts the customer first, is treated like they matter and everyone enjoys there job! If this is you then what are you waiting for? We are interested in learning more about you and your qualifications! Let’s Talk!!!! Email kenny.brown@trustheatingandair.com to set up an appointment.
Responsibilities:
- Service and repair new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems
- Inspect and perform equipment repairs and replacements
- Perform routine preventative maintenance
- Respond to emergency maintenance requests
- Adhere to all safety policies and procedures
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in HVAC or other related fields
- Familiarity with HVAC wiring diagrams
- Ability to handle physical workload
- Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills
- Must have good driving record
- Must be able to pass drug test
- Must be able to pass background check
- On call rotation one weekend per month ( additional $$ included)
Benefit Conditions:
- Waiting period may apply
- Only full-time employees eligible
COVID-19 Precaution(s):
- Personal protective equipment provided or required
Typical end time:
- 5PM
Typical start time:
- 8AM
Work Remotely
- No
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.