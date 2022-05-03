Trust Heating and Air in Loganville seeks full-time HVAC technician

Trust Heating and Air in Loganville has an opening for a full-time, experienced HVAC technician. Details are given below.

Salary

$60,000 – $90,000 a year

Job Type

Full-time

Qualifications

High school or equivalent

Driver’s License

Benefits

Health insurance

401(k)

401(k) matching

Minimum two weeks of vacation pay

Bonus opportunities

Paid holidays

Full Job Description

We are looking for an Experienced HVAC Technician to join our team! You will service, repair, and may occasionally install heating and air conditioning systems. Are you tired of not being appreciated or being treated like part of the team and just a number. Do you feel like you are not being paid what you are worth? We get it!! That is why we were created. We wanted a place where everyone has fun, makes money, puts the customer first, is treated like they matter and everyone enjoys there job! If this is you then what are you waiting for? We are interested in learning more about you and your qualifications! Let’s Talk!!!! Email kenny.brown@trustheatingandair.com to set up an appointment.

Responsibilities:

Service and repair new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems

Inspect and perform equipment repairs and replacements

Perform routine preventative maintenance

Respond to emergency maintenance requests

Adhere to all safety policies and procedures

Qualifications:

Previous experience in HVAC or other related fields

Familiarity with HVAC wiring diagrams

Ability to handle physical workload

Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills

Must have good driving record

Must be able to pass drug test

Must be able to pass background check

On call rotation one weekend per month ( additional $$ included)

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Only full-time employees eligible

COVID-19 Precaution(s):

Personal protective equipment provided or required

Typical end time:

5PM

Typical start time:

8AM

Work Remotely

No