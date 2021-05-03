Tucker Door and Trim in Monroe is hiring

Tucker Door and Trim is inviting interest persons to apply to join the team today and “open the door to a bright future! We are growing and looking to add people to our team who want to work for a stable, family oriented company. We offer a combination of competitive compensation and an attractive benefits package. We currently have immediate openings for the following positions.”

Warehouse & Production

Shipping

Receiving

Box Truck Drivers

Tractor Trailer Drivers



The company is currently accepting applications online only.

Tucker Door & Trim provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) without regard to age, sex, color, race, national origin, religion, military or veteran status, disability, or any other category protected by applicable Federal, State, or Local law.