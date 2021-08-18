Two arrested by Gwinnett PD for sexually explicit internet crimes against children

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, GA., August 18, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department reported that its Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Taskforce made two notable arrests last week.

On August 13, 2021, the taskforce arrested Devin Christopher Martin (35-year-old male, Norcross) after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Based on the information they received, detectives executed a search warrant at 2259 Newbury Rd inside the city limits of Norcross. On his computer, multiple images of child sexual abuse featuring very young children was uncovered. Martin has been charged with one count Felony Possession of Child Pornography.

On August 16, 2021, the Lakeland Police Department in Florida arrested Billy Joe Wood (40-year-old male, Lakeland) on warrants issued by Gwinnett ICAC detectives. While monitoring an undercover account of a fictional 13-year-old female, detectives were contacted by Wood. Wood exchanged several messages with the profile and discussed the child’s age multiple times. Despite the age being clearly expressed, Wood sent sexually explicit messages and then offered to help the child run away to live with him in Florida for purposes of having sex. He arranged to travel to Gwinnett County from his home in Florida to pick the child up.

Ultimately, Wood never arrived for the scheduled meeting however, based on the explicit messages sent in the chat, the following warrants were obtained:

Child Molestation by Electronic Device (21W11683)

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child (21W11684)

Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors (21W11685)

Use Computer Service to Seduce, Solicit, Lure, or Entice Child (21W11686)

Wood is currently being held without bond.