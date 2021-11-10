Two critically injured in head-on crash on GA 138 on Tuesday

A two-vehicle crash on GA 138 at Pirklefield Drive in Monroe at about 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 9 resulted in the road being shut down for a time and two people being transported to Piedmont Athens with critical injuries.

Cpl. Cal Barton, Assistant Commander at Georgia State Patrol Post 46 in Social Circle, said the collision resulted when two vehicles were traveling on Ga. 138, a black Jeep Liberty driven by Mondarius Prince, 26, of Monroe, headed towards Monroe (vehicle 1) and a silver Honda Accord driven by Bobby Bell, 48, of Decatur headed toward Walnut Grove (vehicle 2).

“Vehicle 1 traveled off the south shoulder of Georgia 138 and over-corrected. Why vehicle 1 traveled off the road is unknown at this time. Vehicle 1 traveled back onto the roadway, crossed the centerline, and struck vehicle 2 head-on,” Barton said. “After the impact, vehicle 1 overturned to a final rest off the north shoulder of GA 138. Due to the impact, vehicle 2 was split in two and forced off the north shoulder of GA 138. Driver 2 was ejected from the vehicle several feet and located off the north shoulder.”

Barton said Prince was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Walton with critical injuries. Seatbelts were in use at the time by both drivers. Charges, if any, are pending. He said alcohol or drug impairment and distracted driving factors are unknown at this time.

“The GSP SCRT (Specialized Collision Recontruction Team) has taken over the investigation at this time,” Barton said.