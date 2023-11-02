Two days left for early vote in local municipal elections

825 voters cast ballots in the first two weeks of early voting

If you plan to vote early in the 2023 election, time is quickly ticking away. Advance voting will conclude Friday leading into Tuesday’s election day for 2023.

After the first two weeks of early voting, including two Saturdays, a total of 825 Walton County voters had cast their ballots.

Contested municipal elections on are the ballot in Walnut Grove, Social Circle, Loganville and Monroe.

In Loganville eight candidates are vying for three spots on the City Council. Four candidates are competing for two City Council seats in Walnut Grove along with a contest mayoral race. The races in Walnut Grove have become tense battles, especially on social media. Monroe has two contested City Council seats in Districts 5 and 7. Social Circle voters will decide races for City Council and BOE. In addition, a package store referendum is on the ballot.

Lisa Clark, assistant director of Walton County Elections, said Monday advance voting has gone well although she said the turnout has been low.

“It would be nice to see our municipal elections be as exciting as the bigger ones,” she said. “Maybe

people will turn out on Election Day.”

