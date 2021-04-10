Two female athletes from WGHS sign to continue their careers in college

Two of Walnut Grove High School senior recently signed to continue their athletic careers in college.

“Amy Remely is the first female swimmer to sign with a college for WGHS. She also received the Deans List academic scholarship from Piedmont University,” said Danielle Yvette with WGHS. “Karigan Conner is the first competitive cheerleader to sign for WGHS.”

Remely, of Walnut Grove, has signed a scholarship to continue her swimming career at Piedmont College in Demorest.

From left: Front, mother Danielle Remely, Amy Remely, father Phil Remely. Back, principal Lindsey Allen, athletic director Taylor Brooks and head coach Heather Conner. Contributed photo

Conner, of Walnut Grove, has signed a scholarship to continue her cheerleading career at Columbus State University

From left: Front, mother Heather Conner, Karigan Conner, father Marc Conner and back, principal Lindsey Allen, athletics director Taylor Brooks, coach Jimbo Davis, coach Kenneth Khamphiphone and coach Kelly Halcomb. Contributed photo