Collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle sends two to the hospital on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Photo credit: Monroe Fire Department

Monroe Fire Department responded to a crash at the intersection of W. Spring Street and White Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021. MPD Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong reported that the collision was between a motorcycle and a passenger car. Two people were injured. They were both transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.