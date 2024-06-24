Two men arrested for several crimes after traffic stop for a headlight violation

Photo of guns confiscated at a traffic stop in Walton County on Father’s Day. Photograph courtesy of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 24, 2024) – Two men passing through Walton County on Father’s Day likely regret not making sure the headlights on their vehicle were in good working order before doing so. A traffic stop by a Walton County deputy for a headlight violation landed them in jail with a slew of charges.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, driver Randy George James and passenger, Christopher Alexander Webb, were driving on Highway 20 near Bailey Circle when they were pulled over for the front passenger headlight being out. When the deputy allegedly saw a baggie in the center console, smelled alcohol on the driver and noticed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, the two men were asked to exit the vehicle and a back-up deputy was called to assist.

Following a search, alleged illegal and stolen weapons were found in the vehicle resulting in the vehicle being towed and the two men arrested. Items allegedly located in the vehicle included two stolen firearms, a sawed off rifle and three other firearms (total of six) along with a quantity of ammunition and extra magazines.

The two men were subsequently arrested and charged as follows:

James with Inoperable passenger side headlight, possession of misdemeanor marijuana less than one ounce, theft by receiving stolen property X 2, open container, and possession of a sawed off rifle.

Webb with open container, possession of misdemeanor marijuana less than one ounce, theft by receiving stolen property X 2, open container, and possession of a sawed off rifle.

The values for both stolen guns, one allegedly stolen out of Cobb County and another out of Dekalb County, was about $1,000.

The two men currently remain in Walton County Jail held on a total of $15,000 cash bond each on the charges.

(Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)







