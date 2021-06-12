Two Walton County students will represent north Georgia next month in the World Soap Box Derby

Two young students from Walton County will be in Akron, Ohio next month to represent North Georgia in the 83rd Annual FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship.

Youth Middle School student, Jackson Watts, 12, and Atha Road Elementary School student, Henry Warren, 7, are both headed to the championship after representing Walton County recently in the 2021 North Georgia Soap Box Derby and claiming victory in their respective division. These two are cousins and both members of Kilowatts Racing, a team founded by their grandfather, Jeff Watts, of Monroe, GA.

“Henry competed on team Kilowatts Racing in the Stock Car division. This was Henry’s first year competing and with great focus and determination, he was able to claim the title 2021 North Georgia Stock Soap Box Car Champion. Henry has now secured his place to compete against national, and international racers in the Stock Division,” said the boys’ aunt, Emily Watts. “Jackson is a returning champion. He was the 2019 North Georgia Stock Soap Box Derby Champion and competed in the 82nd Annual FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Champion Race. Jackson then moved up into the Super Stock Division. This year was his first competing in this division and he claimed victory and the title 2021 North Georgia Super Stock Soap Box Derby Champion. Jackson will now compete again on the international level, this time in the Super Stock Division.”

The Kilowatts Racing Team is seeking sponsorship from the community to help get them to Akron for the 2021 world competition. Local businesses can email Kilowattsracing@yahoo.com to ask any questions or request a sponsorship form. You can follow along on their journey on their Facebook Page : Kilowatts Racing Soap Box Derby.

Contributed photos

Watts says the All-American Soap Box Derby® is a youth gravity racing program that has run nationally since 1934. The program is administered by the International Soap Box Derby, Inc., an Akron, Ohio-based nonprofit organization. Children between the ages of 7-20 are eligible to race in the program. Kids, along with a parent, mentor, etc. build a car using a specially designed kit purchased from the ISBD. Races are held each year in officially sanctioned Soap Box Derby® race locations throughout the United States and a few foreign countries. The racing season culminates at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race, held each July at the world-famous Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio.