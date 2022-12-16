Two workshops will take place this Saturday at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

The Gift Shop is still open for that gift for someone special

Saturday, Dec 17

11, 12, 1, 2 or 3:

Hand-built Snowman – drop in (no pre-registration required) on the hour – $25.

Your Snowman will be ready in two weeks. Led by our pottery instructor, Rebecca Braswell, this workshop is appropriate for all ages. A fun, creative outing with family and friends!

​Crochet Mini Snowflake with Kamden

10:30 – 11:30am

REGISTER HERE — ​please register at least 24 hours in advance. $15.00 + $5.00 supply fee (please bring $5 cash to give to Kamden at the time of class for supplies). For ages 12 and up.

All supplies are included, and no prior crochet knowledge is necessary. This fun workshop will provide you with all of the tools needed to crochet a beautiful ornament for yourself, or as a gift for a loved one.

JUST A FEW MORE SHOPPING DAYS

Have you visited the BEST local artist gift shop in town? Hundreds of gifts – unique, beautiful and affordable – offered by over 70 local member-artists here at MWCA. Many items are already ON SALE! Come browse!!

mon