U.S. House to take up the Laken Riley Act Thursday in advance of State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C.— (March 6, 2024) – The office of U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) announced that ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 7, the U.S. House plans to vote on his bill,H.R. 7511, the Laken Riley Act. The bill is named for Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who was allegedly murdered on the campus of the University of Georgia by an illegal alien on February 22, 2024.

“The senseless murder of Laken Riley by Jose Ibarra, who had no business being in this country, was another wakeup call as Americans experience an illegal alien crime wave because of Joe Biden’s open border and local sanctuary city policies,” Collins said in a press release. “I wish we could bring Laken back, but we must now turn our focus to ensuring this doesn’t happen to another American. That’s why I introduced the Laken Riley Act.”

Collins said the Laken Riley Act does three things:

It condemns President Joe Biden’s border policies, including catch and release, and calls on him to reinstate “Remain in Mexico.”

It would amend federal law to require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens who commit theft-related crimes, such as shoplifting, as defined by state and local law.

It allows state Attorneys General to sue the Secretary of Homeland Security for injunctive relief if immigration actions such as parole, violation of detention requirements, or other policy failures harm that state or its citizens.

BackgroundH.R. 7511 is intended to directly address one of the federal policy issues related to Laken Riley’s murder. As is widely reported, Jose Ibarra was cited for shoplifting by the Athens Police Department prior to killing Ms. Riley. If local law enforcement had called ICE, and ICE issued a detainer and picked him up, Laken Riley would be alive. This bill would address one of the federal government’s failures in this scenario.

This legislation comes as the Georgia General Assembly considers legislation (HB 1105) that would address the sanctuary policies of Athens-Clarke County, including the Clarke County Sheriff’s refusal to honor ICE detainers, and the Athens Police Department’s failure to turn Jose Ibarra over to ICE when he was cited for shoplifting prior to murdering Ms. Riley

