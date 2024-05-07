UGA celebrates local students who will graduate this week

Contributed photo

ATHENS, GA (05/06/2024), MAY 6, 2024 — The University of Georgia will celebrate more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2024 during upcoming Commencement ceremonies. The spring undergraduate ceremony will take place Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium. The spring graduate ceremony will be held in two sessions on Thursday, May 9, with the master’s/specialist ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony starting at 2 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

Below is a list of local students graduating in 2024.

Shana-Gae Francis, of Loganville, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.

John Rowell, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MFR Forest Resources.

Tyler Michael, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSFCS Nutritional Sciences.

Maxwell Jani, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSBCHE Biochemical Engineering.

Michael Hines, of Loganville, is a candidate for a JD Law.

James Jackson, of Good Hope, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.

Brianna Groves, of Social Circle, is a candidate for a AB English.

Arizona Igwe, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Katherine Greer, of Loganville, is a candidate for a MED Middle Grades Education.

Muntaha Syedah Qadri, of Monroe, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs.

Andrea Massey, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSED Elementary Education.

Hannah Brown, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.

Clara Mitchell, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Ethan Watts, of Social Circle, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.

Nash Martin, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSCSE Computer Systems Engineering.

Spencer Hardy, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSED Special Education.

Collin Sanchez, of Loganville, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs.

Owen Slinn, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Geology.

Roy Roberts, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSA Agribusiness.

Madison Jannett, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BFA Art Education.

Rachel Dunbar, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.

Drew Wright, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MHA Health Administration.

Austin Schorr, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Jaysen Banks, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MS Kinesiology.

Nicholas Winters, of Social Circle, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.

Moises Aguirre, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.

Seth Hardy, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSED Special Education.

Rylee Carter, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.

Zachary Clegg, of Social Circle, is a candidate for a BSED Sport Management.

Wade Dobbs, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Angelina French, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.

Lauren McElveen, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorderss.

Sarah Myers, of Loganville, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.

Nathan Treadaway, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSA Biological Science.

Kaitlyn Nair, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Mathematics.

John Thompson, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.

Madeleine Morris, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MA Journalism and Mass Communication.

Aaron Guthrie, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BMUS Music Performance.

Amanda Kpodo-Klegeson, of Loganville, is a candidate for a MS Financial Planning, Housing and Consumer Economics.

Lindsey Petrini, of Social Circle, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.

Abigail Guillen, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.

Alfonso Marshall, of Monroe, is a candidate for a AB History.

Alexander Keiss, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSFCS Financial Planning.

Ashlyn Parrott, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Abigail Lassiter, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.

Ansley Wallace, of Good Hope, is a candidate for a MED Science Education.

Allison Callaway, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Genetics and BS Regenerative Bioscience.

Annabelle Jerman, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Animal Biosciences and BSA Animal and Dairy Science.

Ashley West, of Loganville, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.

Andrew Miller, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.

Brooke Abrahamsen, of Monroe, is a candidate for a AB Communication Studies.

Brittany Reynolds, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Real Estate.

Bryan Nguyen, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.

Caragan Cherry, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSFCS Fashion Merchandising.

Claudia Carlton, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorderss.

Carly Johnson, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.

Carson Story, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.

Callie Bolemon, of Monroe, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Public Relations.

Damilola Osinibi, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Biomedical Physiology.

David Graham, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.

Delaire Gackle, of Loganville, is a candidate for a AB Film Studies.

Diana Myndresku, of Loganville, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.

David Bridges, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.

Emily Casey, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSED Elementary Education.

Elizabeth Zupko, of Monroe, is a candidate for a AB Public Relations.

Edgar Pichardo Colin, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSEE Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Emma Herzog, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSED Social Studies Education.

Elton Hsieh, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.

Emma Musgrove, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.

Emma Hobbs, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Ecology.

Folasade Olaoye, of Loganville, is a candidate for a MPH Public Health.

Grant Tomlinson, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSCE Civil Engineering.

Hailey Walden, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.

Hannah McElroy, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSED Elementary Education.

Hannah Chan, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MED Educational Psychology.

Hannah Garner, of Monroe, is a candidate for a AB Advertising.

Jonathan Echeverria, of loganville, is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.

Jennifer McGregor, of Loganville, is a candidate for a PHD Learning Design and Technology.

Jacob Zipperer, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.

Joshua Dillard, of Loganville, is a candidate for a JD Law.

John Stone, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Ocean Science.

Jake Conner, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MS Nutritional Sciences.

Jaelynn Snyder, of Loganville, is a candidate for a MA Journalism and Mass Communication.

Jakob Craven, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.

Jack Henson, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.

James Redding, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSED Social Studies Education.

Kayla Cope, of Loganville, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.

Khushi Kapadia, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Lauren Braun, of Loganville, is a candidate for a PHD Education.

Lorrell Curcio, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Mathematics.

Lynn Jones, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MHP Historic Preservation.

Leslie Brunson, of Monroe, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.

Logan Snyder, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BS Astrophysics.

Lauren Holley, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.

Leslie Padilla, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSFCS Financial Planning.

Madison Bardwell, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSCSE Computer Systems Engineering.

Malayna Trevino, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.

Melissa Gish, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.

Nia Perkins, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSA Biological Science.

Odalis Altamirano, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.

Qianyao He, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Mathematics and BS Statistics.

Regan Herrington, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.

Rachel Lindsay, of Loganville, is a candidate for a AB History and AB Criminal Justice.

Sydney La Bollita, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSED Special Education.

Savannah Short, of Monroe, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.

Stephanie Caron, of Loganville, is a candidate for a MAT TESOL and World Language Educ.

Thomas King, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Management.

Thomas Letke, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BSFCS Housing Management & Policy.

Thomas Jordan, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BSEE Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Thuy-Nhi Phan, of Loganville, is a candidate for a BBA Management.

Walker May, of Monroe, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Yannceley Armand, of Loganville, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Political Science.

“We are excited to celebrate the achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2024,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to all the ways these students will positively impact their communities and organizations as alumni of the University of Georgia.”

Allison Schmitt, one of the most decorated American athletes of all time and a University of Georgia alumna, will deliver the spring undergraduate Commencement address. Jenna Jambeck, the 2024 SEC Professor of the Year and Georgia Athletic Association Distinguished Professor of Environmental Engineering at UGA, will deliver the graduate Commencement address.

For additional details and a complete 2024 Commencement schedule, visit UGA’s Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.

