Add a pop of color to your landscape this spring! Choose from more than 35 varieties of flowering and fruit plants during the annual UGA Extension Gwinnett fundraising event.

All proceeds benefit Gwinnett 4-H and Master Gardener programs. Pre-order by mail or in person through March 4 at the UGA Extension Gwinnett office, located at 750 South Perry Street, Suite 400 in Lawrenceville.

Visit GCGA.us/PlantSale to pre-order today!