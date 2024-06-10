UMGC names local students on Dean’s List

ADELPHI, MD (06/06/2024)– More than 15,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The following students in the area earned the honors:

Irma Boseman, Loganville (30052)

Wolkine Stany, Monroe (30656)

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 135 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.

