Unemployment drops heading into the New Year across all of Georgia’s regional commissions

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that all of Georgia’s Regional Commissions saw a decrease in unemployment in November.

“As we prepare to ring in a new year, Georgia’s future is bright, said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “With holiday shopping and retail kicking back up, Georgia’s unemployment rates are dropping faster than holiday deals. Coupled with a soaring job market and a workforce ready to take on limitless opportunities, Georgia is well on the road to success.”

Please see a synopsis of each regional commission below:

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes the counties of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton Counties.

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 2.8 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.6 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,191 over-the-month and up 9,931 over-the-year, to 333,077, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 2,813 over-the-month and up 8,950 over-the-year, to 323,674, an all-time high.

Initial claims were up 42 (4%) over-the-month and up 176 (20%) over-the-year, to 1,064.

Atlanta Regional Commission includes the counties of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale Counties.

The unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 3.1 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.7 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 2,575 over-the-month and up 70,806 over-the-year, to 2,700,517.

The number of employed was up 12,351 over-the-month and up 58,057 over-the-year, to 2,617,205, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 1,893 (-18%) over-the-month and down 1,308 (-13%) over-the-year, to 8,516.

