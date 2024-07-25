Unemployment rose in Georgia in June

Rate is up over the month and over the year

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson announced today that all of Georgia’s Regional Commissions reported a rise in June unemployment rates.

“Georgia is where opportunities abound, and innovation thrives,” Thompson reported in a press release. “Every summer, our students and seasonal workers inject our workforce with a fresh wave of talent and energy. Although this may lead to a temporary rise in unemployment, their contributions are the driving force behind our businesses’ success and the engine propelling our economy forward. From startups to major corporations, Georgia’s on the right track toward creating more jobs and building a stronger, more prosperous future for all hardworking Georgians.”

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes the counties of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton Counties.

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.9 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.3 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 310 over-the-month and up 10,804 over-the-year, to 339,840, an all-time high.

The number of employed was down 2,002 over-the-month and up 8,395 over-the-year, to 326,487.

Initial claims were up 297 over-the-month and up 261 over-the-year, to 1,309.

Atlanta Regional Commission includes the counties of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale Counties.

The unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 3.9 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.4 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 6,627 over-the-month and up 52,374 over-the-year, to 2,724,178, an all-time high.

The number of employed was down 8,130 over-the-month and up 37,561 over-the-year, to 2,618,058.

Initial claims were up 1,121 over-the-month and down 976 over-the-year, to 10,666.

