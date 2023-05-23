UNG announces local students on the Dean’s Lists for spring 2023

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/18/2023)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2023.

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

Honorees included:

Hannah Still of Good Hope.

Kimsey Snyder of Good Hope.

Ashlyn Clark of Good Hope.

Sarah Hadavi of Loganville.

Mia Nelson of Loganville.

Trenton Perdue of Loganville.

Jacquelyn Ferreira of Loganville.

Lyndsey Williams of Loganville.

Xueming Chen of Loganville.

Coty Martin of Loganville.

Robert Dyson of Loganville.

Stephanie Smith of Loganville.

Morgan Robinson of Loganville.

Kyler Vaeth of Loganville.

Hunter McElveen of Loganville.

Tristan Rudisail of Loganville.

Kayla Burt of Loganville.

Cassidy Mullen of Loganville.

Ashley Annis of Loganville.

Khoi Ho of Loganville.

Abigail Ramos-Rodriguez of Loganville.

Joseph Van Voorn of Loganville.

Connor Hyche of Loganville.

Savannah Hammock of Loganville.

Sadie Walsh of Loganville.

Lahna Wempner of Loganville.

Annabell Still of Monroe.

Courtney Lowe of Monroe.

Matthew Chamberlain of Monroe.

Parmeshwar Tandrian of Monroe.

Bryce Reavis of Monroe.

Alexia Vang of Monroe.

Carson Witcher of Monroe.

Joe Conner of Monroe.

Emma Timms of Monroe.

Michaela Franke of Monroe.

Maxton Brown of Monroe.

Isabella Mathis of Monroe.

Brennan Burford of Monroe.

Savannah Adams of Monroe.

Emily Heidel of Monroe.

Sarah Sykes of Monroe.

Ava Charlton of Monroe.

Gabriel Icenogle of Monroe.

Nicholas Workman of Monroe.

Parker Woods of Monroe.

Madison Perry of Monroe.

Johnathan Rainey of Monroe.

