UNG cadets from Loganville earn military awards, scholarships

DAHLONEGA, GA (04/19/2023)– More than 100 military awards and scholarships were presented to University of North Georgia cadets at the March 30 Military Awards Ceremony and the April 16 Military Awards Review.

Cadets were presented with awards and scholarships for academic achievement, potential for leadership, and high moral character.

Cadet Olamide Adekola from Loganville, GA, received the Eagle Fund Scholarship-4, COL Michael D. Pyott Memorial Scholarship.

Cadet Maxton Brown from Loganville, GA, received the AUSA Military History Award.

Cadet Tristan Rudisail from Loganville, GA, received the Special Forces Association Joe Alderman Memorial Chapter, LIX-59 Award for Military Skills.

Cadet Austin Seidel from Loganville, GA, received the American Legion Scholastic Excellence MS IV.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 18,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.