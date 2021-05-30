UNG cadets from the local area earn scholarships and awards

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/24/2021)– More than 70 University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets were presented with scholarships and awards at ceremonies held this spring.

Olamide Adedokola of Loganville, GA (30052) earned the LTC George R. Swearingen III Military Leadership Scholarship.

Ayomide Adekola of Loganville, GA (30052) earned the CPT Jeremy Alan Chandler Leadership Scholarship.

Austin Seidel of Loganville, GA (30052) earned the COL Michael D. Pyott Memorial Scholarship.

