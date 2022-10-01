UNG Cadets, including three local students, excel at Advanced Camp

UNG had 93 cadets complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. This training opportunity allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Contributed photo

DAHLONEGA, GA (09/30/2022)– UNG had 93 cadets complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. This training opportunity allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers.

UNG’s Corps of Cadets students excelled in the five-week Advanced Camp where U.S. Army Cadet Command tested their military and leadership skills. This allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Camp is required for all cadets who seek a military officer commission.

Seventeen UNG cadets earned the Recondo badge, which is awarded to cadets who display superior skills by exceeding the standards in all camp activities.

“The superb educational environment at UNG, coupled with leadership-forming opportunities within the Corps of Cadets, molds the reliable foundation of success for our Boar’s Head Brigade cadets,” Col. Bryan Kirk, UNG professor of military science, said. “The dedication of our faculty and staff not only teaches their field of study, but also how to think. This prepares cadets to encounter and react to new and unknown situations.”

UNG cadets on the commissioning track complete Leadership Development Program (LDP) throughout their junior year in preparation for Advanced Camp. Cadet Capt. Addilyn Koonce, a senior from Stuutgart, Germany, pursuing a degree in modern languages with a concentration in Chinese language and literature, will serve as Charlie Company commander for 2022-23.

“When I got to Advanced Camp and was doing these tasks, I felt like I was prepared. I felt comfortable because I had already done it at UNG through LDP,” Koonce said. “It helped me be more confident with the challenges I faced.”

Cadet Capt. Michael Blumthal also thrived on the high-pressure scenarios.

The senior from Sugar Hill, Georgia, pursuing a degree in management with a concentration in supply chain and logistics management, will serve as Headquarters Company commander in 2022-23.

“It throws you into an environment you’re not comfortable with. It tests who you are as a person and how you interact with other people,” Blumthal said. “It taught me to be flexible with my leadership styles and how to motivate people to get specific tasks done.”

UNG also had 13 students attend Cadet Advanced Individual Training this summer in a variety of disciplines.

Kirk, entering his second year at UNG, said the university’s cadets always rise to the occasion at trainings like Advanced Camp.

“UNG cadets’ ability to consistently perform within a high band of excellence across multiple year groups and at scale continues to impress me,” Kirk said. “Nighthawk cadets are dependable and consistent whether we send 95 or 135 cadets to camp. Their confidence in adverse situations while in a field training environment or leading and making decisions while participating in training events is remarkable.”

