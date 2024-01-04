UNG confers degrees for fall 2023 graduates

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/03/2024)– For the fall 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded 989 degrees and certificates to graduates. Many of the graduates participated in the fall 2023 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 16 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.

Courtney Adams of Monroe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Health & Fitness Concentration.

Adam Bartel of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.

Joseph Corso of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Savannah Couch of Gratis graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education Pathway.

Ginger Foster of Monroe graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Dalton Goins of Monroe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

Christin Hadade of Loganville graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Kylie Harper of Monroe graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Alex Martin of Monroe graduated with a Master of Education in Middle Grades Math and Science.

Lindsay McCuen of Monroe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Chase Miller of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Jacquelyn Monroe of Monroe graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Reese Morris of Loganville graduated with an Associate of Science in Engineering Pathway.

Morgan Parker of Social Circle graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and an Associate of Arts in Political Science Pathway.

Frank Samuelson of Monroe graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Cayci Schell of Social Circle graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a Forensics Concentration.

Austin Seidel of Loganville graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.

Logan Thompson of Monroe graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Nicole Van Der Meer of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Michael Watson of Monroe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Lyndsey Williams of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 18,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

