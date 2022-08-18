UNG confers degrees for local summer 2022 graduates

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/18/2022)– For the summer 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded almost 530 degrees and more than 40 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2022 commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.

Andre Davis Brown of Social Circle, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs with an Asian Concentration.

Serena Deonarain of Social Circle, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Christian Ford of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Pathway.

John Fortuna of Monroe, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in health and fitness.

Victoria Kay of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education Pathway.

Cindy Martinez of Monroe, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Margaret Powers of Monroe, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Delaney Shaw of Monroe, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Caleb Skinner of Loganville, GA, graduated with a Master of Science in Kinesiology.

William Smith of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Engineering Pathway.

Reese Stokes of Monroe, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Exercise Science.

Katarina Wetzer of Loganville, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Lyndsey Williams of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in General Studies Pathway.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.