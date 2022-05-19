UNG confers degrees on local students for spring 2022 graduates

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/19/2022)– For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. Graduates included:

Ayomide Adekola of Loganville, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Alexis Dunston of Monroe, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Emilie Olobatuyi of Loganville, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Alexis Williams of Loganville, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Emilia Zielezinski of Loganville, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Tiffany Hardge of Loganville, GA, graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Emma Mowell of Monroe, GA, graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Arts in Communication Pathway.

Hannah Cheek of Loganville, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education.

Jordan Pounds of Monroe, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Health & Fitness Concentration.

Hannah Scott of Monroe, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education.

Thomas Barr of Monroe, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Hailey Bender of Loganville, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Elizabeth Buck of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Social Work Pathway.

Chelcea Carper of Monroe, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Clinical Health Science Pathway.

Mackenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education Pathway.

Abigail Coker of Monroe, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Communication Pathway.

Julienne Donaldson of Social Circle, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Joshua Hopper of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Sociology Pathway.

Andrew Horsley of Monroe, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Lindsay Howard of Monroe, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Caroline Kelly of Monroe, GA, graduated with a Master of Science in Counseling on the Mental Health Counseling Track.

Spencer McClendon of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Zachery McInnis of Monroe, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Environmental, Earth & World Studies, and Spatial Science & Engineering Pathway.

Morgan Nash of Loganville, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Abbygail O’Brien of Social Circle, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education.

Brittany Rutledge of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Clinical Health Science Pathway.

Tabita Sanda of Loganville, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Alyssa Shelnutt of Loganville, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Alyssa Topf of Monroe, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Alex Velez of Monroe, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Computer Science Pathway.

Zachary Waldow of Loganville, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Christopher Yarman of Monroe, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic & Security Studies.

