UNG confers degrees on local students for summer 2023 graduates

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/09/2023)– For the summer 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 460 degrees and 43 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2023 commencement ceremony held Aug. 4 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.

Garrett Bacon of Monroe graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Film & Digital Media.

Jenna Bentley of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and an Associate of Arts in General Studies Pathway.

Kayla Burt of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Megan Carr of Monroe graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Mathew Chucci of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.

Sara Davis of Monroe graduated with an Associate of Science in Clinical Health Sciences Pathway.

Jacob Hawk of Monroe graduated with an Associate of Science in Poultry Science-Business Pathway.

Alicia Holman of Monroe graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Arts in Art Pathway.

Taylor Howard of Monroe graduated with an Associate of Science in Behavioral Sciences Pathway.

Jacob Leverett of Loganville graduated with an Associate of Science in Engineering Pathway.

Derek Lort of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Health & Fitness Concentration.

Trenton Perdue of Loganville graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Nancy Robbins of Loganville graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching in Mathematics Education.

Haven Sadlock of Monroe graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.

Hannah Weaver of Loganville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with POST certification.

