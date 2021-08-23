UNG confers degrees to local students for summer 2021 graduates

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/20/2021)– For the summer 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded 540 degrees and 17 certificates to graduates. More than 430 participated in the summer 2021 commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies marked a return to the traditional commencement event with a keynote speaker.

Lindsey Peevy, Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Arts – Communication. Cum Laude

Nicolas Stenland, Social Circle, GA, Bachelor of Science – Film & Digital Media.

Williams Kendall, Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science – Sociology.

Megan Miner, Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science – Sociology. Summa Cum Laude

Allison Hill, Loganville, GA, Associate of Arts – Theatre Pathway.

Dionne Johnson, Loganville, GA, Advanced Certificate – Tier I Leadership & Administration.

