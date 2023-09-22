UNG freshman cadets from the local area complete FROG Week

One hundred and seventy-eight cadets began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug.13-19. FROG Week marks the transition from civilian to military life within UNG’s Corps of Cadets. Contributed photo

Elijah Glasco of Loganville, GA.

Matthew Walden of Monroe, GA.

