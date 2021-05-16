UNG recognizes local students on President’s List for Spring 2021

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/14/2021)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.

Allen Fambrough of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Sarah Hunter of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s List.

Brycen Gran of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Austin Seidel of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Michael Morris of Social Circle, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Alexis Dunston of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Brooklynn Horacek of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Hannah Chisholm of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Kelsey Howlett of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s List.

Megan John of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Ragan Weese of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s List.

Emma Rogers of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Garrett Bacon of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Hannah Yancey of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Mason Banks of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Nikki Malcom of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Preston Little of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Terrell Bone of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Zachery McInnis of Monroe, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Olivia McDade of Good Hope, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Alexis Beaulieu of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Alexis Giglio of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Allison Hill of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s List.

Brittany Irizarry of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Cagney Collins of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Courtney Smith of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Emily Gray of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Emily Knight of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Glory Carrillo of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s List.

Grayson Cruce of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Johanna Stokes of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

John Steele of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Jonathan Reut of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Katelynn Fry of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Kathryn Buice of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Landen Johnson of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Lauren Mcelveen of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s List.

Makayla Skinner of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Megan Robichaux of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Megan Johnson of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Michaela Houk of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Shannon Jeffries of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Stephanie Smith of Loganville, GA, has been named to the President’s List.

Kathryn Corbett of Social Circle, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Kaylee Hall of Social Circle, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 20,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to professional doctoral programs.