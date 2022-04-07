Unicorn Egg Hunt Friday kicks off fun weekend in downtown Monroe with Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

The fun continues on Saturday with Saturday Soiree
|UNICORN EGG HUNT
We will have one of our fun “UNICORN EGG HUNTS” downtown – find a clear globe with a unicorn ticket inside (we will hide 20 eggs) and turn it in for a free pottery unicorn – hand made by Rebecca Braswell and some of her pottery students and volunteers!
Unicorn Painting with Carlee from 10 – 4
Drop in to paint a unicorn for $8 with Carlee — all ages — littles will need a little help from a grown up!
Unicorn Snot (slime!) with Rebecca from 10 – 4
Drop in to make Unicorn Snot for $7 – several colors to choose from plus glitter and other mix-in’s. All ages — Littles will need help from a grown-up!
LOTS OF UNICORN-themed gifts from our super creative makers!jewelryunicorn hornsunicorn bubble wandsartand more! DOWNTOWN MONROE BUSINESSES will also have lots of unicorn fun — see what they have planned: Unicorn Day
|April 9: Saturday Soiree
|Saturday Soirees are our monthly drop-in fun day for all ages!
POTTERY WORKSHOP – hand-built pitcher from 11 – 4 with Rebecca Braswell
Drop in on the hour – each workshop begins on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 and 3:00. Your pitcher will be ready in two weeks.
Fee: $30 all supplies included. Choose between four glaze colors (black, white, blue or green — blue color is shown). A fun class for all ages (kids with help from an adult).
BEADED BRACELETS from 11 – 4 with Julie Bell
Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2, or 3 to create your own beaded bracelet(s) – choose from thousands of beads! $8 per bracelet you make. Fun for all ages!
And don’t forget to browse the High School Student Art Show in the Gallery and the best gift shop around! We have unique and affordable items made for you by over 60 of our artists and makers! Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more!
Our Saturday Soirees are sponsored by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs. Thank you Dr. Reese!
