Unicorn Egg Hunt Friday kicks off fun weekend in downtown Monroe with Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Saturday Soirees are our monthly drop-in fun day for all ages!



POTTERY WORKSHOP – hand-built pitcher from 11 – 4 with Rebecca Braswell

Drop in on the hour – each workshop begins on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 and 3:00. Your pitcher will be ready in two weeks.

Fee: $30 all supplies included. Choose between four glaze colors (black, white, blue or green — blue color is shown). A fun class for all ages (kids with help from an adult).



BEADED BRACELETS from 11 – 4 with Julie Bell

Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2, or 3 to create your own beaded bracelet(s) – choose from thousands of beads! $8 per bracelet you make. Fun for all ages!



​And don’t forget to browse the High School Student Art Show in the Gallery and the best gift shop around! We have unique and affordable items made for you by over 60 of our artists and makers! ​Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more!



Our Saturday Soirees are sponsored by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs. Thank you Dr. Reese!