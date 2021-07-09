Union City Police Department seeks the public’s help in finding a missing adult

UCPD Criminal Investigations Division seeks the public’s help in locating a missing adult female: Laura Waters. Waters is 5’7”, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and shoulder length wavy hairstyle.

Waters was reported last seen in Union City, Georgia near the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Lower Dixie Lake Road on June 21, 2021 near the BP Fueling Station. There has been no contact between Waters and her family since this date, which is extremely uncharacteristic.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Laura Waters, please call Union City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-515-7850 or your local law enforcement agency.