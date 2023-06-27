University of Mississippi celebrates local graduates from May 2023

Convocation in the Grove, May 13, 2023. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

UNIVERSITY, MS (06/26/2023)– More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Rayven Fincher, of Monroe, GA, who majored in Political Science.

Jaxon Henderson, of Monroe, GA, who majored in English.

Kiana Dale, of Monroe, GA, who majored in Higher Ed/Student Personnel.

William Morris, of Monroe, GA, who majored in Juris Doctor Law.

“Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”

May 2023 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi’s 170th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 10-14. The universitywide morning convocation took place on Saturday, May 13 in the Grove, with UM alumna Stephanie Hickman, president and CEO of Trice Construction Co., giving the keynote address.

