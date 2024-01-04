University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for fall 2023

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/03/2024)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2023.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean’s list honorees included:
- Kimsey Snyder of Good Hope
- David McClellan of Good Hope
- Sarah Hadavi of Loganville
- Seth Gran of Loganville
- Brooke Bonnett of Loganville
- Stephanie Smith of Loganville
- Brian Clements of Loganville
- Ashley Annis of Loganville
- Madeline Mathis of Loganville
- Zachary Evans of Loganville
- Noah Jannett of Loganville
- Ryan Lorenz of Loganville
- Benjamin Butler of Loganville
- Olamide Adekola of Loganville
- Andrew Cannon of Loganville
- Lydia Coursey of Loganville
- Jacob Holtzclaw of Loganville
- Courtney Smith of Loganville
- Connor Hyche of Loganville
- Vincent Curry of Loganville
- Patrick Leftwich of Loganville
- Emma Ladd-Thomas of Loganville
- Emily Murdoch of Loganville
- Trae Adkins of Loganville
- Coty Martin of Loganville
- Alexie Arden of Loganville
- Morgan Robinson of Loganville
- Garret Chucci of Loganville
- Jacob Maddox of Loganville
- Kylie Penn of Loganville
- Raj Patel of Monroe
- Katelyn Howlett of Monroe
- Gadsten Locklear of Monroe
- Lindsey Parish of Monroe
- Abigail Wright of Monroe
- Jennifer Batchelor of Monroe
- Joseph Adams of Monroe
- Tyson Rumley of Monroe
- Emily Heidel of Monroe
- Gabriel Icenogle of Monroe
- Bryson Welborn of Monroe
- Brayden Ratushny of Monroe
- Audrey Gano of Monroe
- Olivia Henry of Monroe
- Grayson Perry of Monroe
- Emily Truchan of Monroe
- Joy Favara of Monroe
- Tyson Lyons of Monroe
- Makayla Stolarik of Monroe
- Johnathan Rainey of Monroe
- Rebecca Pettit of Monroe
- Isabella Mathis of Monroe
- Walker Brady of Monroe
- Matthew Walden of Monroe
- Cael Rothermel of Monroe
- Mallory Mendenhall of Monroe
- Ansley Vier of Social Circle
- Marina Wall of Social Circle
- Warren Grimsley of Social Circle
- Ashlyn Allen of Social Circle
