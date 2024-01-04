University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for fall 2023

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/03/2024)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2023.

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean’s list honorees included:

Kimsey Snyder of Good Hope

David McClellan of Good Hope

Sarah Hadavi of Loganville

Seth Gran of Loganville

Brooke Bonnett of Loganville

Stephanie Smith of Loganville

Brian Clements of Loganville

Ashley Annis of Loganville

Madeline Mathis of Loganville

Zachary Evans of Loganville

Noah Jannett of Loganville

Ryan Lorenz of Loganville

Benjamin Butler of Loganville

Olamide Adekola of Loganville

Andrew Cannon of Loganville

Lydia Coursey of Loganville

Jacob Holtzclaw of Loganville

Courtney Smith of Loganville

Connor Hyche of Loganville

Vincent Curry of Loganville

Patrick Leftwich of Loganville

Emma Ladd-Thomas of Loganville

Emily Murdoch of Loganville

Trae Adkins of Loganville

Coty Martin of Loganville

Alexie Arden of Loganville

Morgan Robinson of Loganville

Garret Chucci of Loganville

Jacob Maddox of Loganville

Kylie Penn of Loganville

Raj Patel of Monroe

Katelyn Howlett of Monroe

Gadsten Locklear of Monroe

Lindsey Parish of Monroe

Abigail Wright of Monroe

Jennifer Batchelor of Monroe

Joseph Adams of Monroe

Tyson Rumley of Monroe

Emily Heidel of Monroe

Gabriel Icenogle of Monroe

Bryson Welborn of Monroe

Brayden Ratushny of Monroe

Audrey Gano of Monroe

Olivia Henry of Monroe

Grayson Perry of Monroe

Emily Truchan of Monroe

Joy Favara of Monroe

Tyson Lyons of Monroe

Makayla Stolarik of Monroe

Johnathan Rainey of Monroe

Rebecca Pettit of Monroe

Isabella Mathis of Monroe

Walker Brady of Monroe

Matthew Walden of Monroe

Cael Rothermel of Monroe

Mallory Mendenhall of Monroe

Ansley Vier of Social Circle

Marina Wall of Social Circle

Warren Grimsley of Social Circle

Ashlyn Allen of Social Circle

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 18,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.

