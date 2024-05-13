University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for spring 2024

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/09/2024)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2024.

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean’s List honorees included:

Emily Eakin of Good Hope, GA.

Hannah Still of Good Hope, GA.

Sarah Hadavi of Loganville, GA.

Jacob Holtzclaw of Loganville, GA.

Benjamin Butler of Loganville, GA.

Seth Gran of Loganville, GA.

Braydon Moss of Loganville, GA.

Mia Nelson of Loganville, GA.

Emily Murdoch of Loganville, GA.

Colton Helms of Loganville, GA.

Noah Jannett of Loganville, GA.

Tristan Lorenzo of Loganville, GA.

Alexander Howell of Loganville, GA.

Trae Adkins of Loganville, GA.

Courtney Smith of Loganville, GA.

Brooke Bonnett of Loganville, GA.

Maverick Brown of Loganville, GA.

Brian Clements of Loganville, GA.

Xueming Chen of Loganville, GA.

Sarah Autry of Loganville, GA.

Jacquelyn Ferreira of Loganville, GA.

Kirstie Busbee of Loganville, GA.

Oneika Bigby of Loganville, GA.

Marleni Adame-Gomez of Loganville, GA.

Amalie Smolik of Monroe, GA.

Jennifer Batchelor of Monroe, GA.

Brayden Ratushny of Monroe, GA.

Riley Morrow of Monroe, GA.

Rebecca Pettit of Monroe, GA.

Landon Housley of Monroe, GA.

Sarah Sykes of Monroe, GA.

Emily Heidel of Monroe, GA.

Gadsten Locklear of Monroe, GA.

Emily Truchan of Monroe, GA.

Joseph Adams of Monroe, GA.

Timothy Browne of Monroe, GA.

Logan Banks of Monroe, GA.

Isabella Young of Monroe, GA.

Megan Carr of Monroe, GA.

Camden Prince of Monroe, GA.

Nicholas Workman of Monroe, GA.

Josie Carey of Social Circle, GA.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 18,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

