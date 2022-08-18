University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for summer 2022

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/16/2022)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for summer 2022.

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean’s List honorees included:

Olamide Adekola of Loganville (30052)

Caitlyn Gibson of Loganville (30052)

Averie Wahr of Loganville (30052)

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.

NOTE: You are receiving this press release because the student or their parents are from your area. This press release above was prepared for: Editor & Publisher – Loganville Local News.