University of North Georgia announces local students on Dean’s List for Summer 2023

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/09/2023)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for summer 2023.

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Honorees included:

Cassidy Mullen of Loganville

Jacquelyn Williams of Monroe

